Washington Commanders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
With all the controversy behind the ownership of the Washington Commanders, there is still a football team that needs to be established. With former QB Carson Wentz being lackluster at best for the Commanders, at the moment it looks that QB Sam Howell is now QB1. There are many questions surrounding this Commanders team, such as who will replace Chase Young? Will Howell become a legitimate starting quarterback? Will Washington make the playoffs? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Commanders 2022 Record: 8-8-1 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Players: Sam Howell (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Montez Sweat (DE)
Washington Commanders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/5 vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 6: 10/15 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/23 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 14: BYE WEEK
Week 15: 12/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD, vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Bears
