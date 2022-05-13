Washington Commanders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Washington has a new name and a new quarterback after trading for former Colts starter Carson Wentz in March. Washington made it to the playoffs in 2020 but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season. Head coach Ron Rivera hopes things look different this season. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Commanders 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Rivera
Key players: Carson Wentz (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Chase Young (DE)
Commanders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/13 at Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 at Colts, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/14 at Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 11: 11/20 at Texans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at 49ers (Saturday), 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Browns, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Cowboys, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 6 at Bears
Monday Night Football: Week 10 at Eagles
