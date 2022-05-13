Washington Commanders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Washington has a new name and a new quarterback after trading for former Colts starter Carson Wentz in March. Washington made it to the playoffs in 2020 but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season. Head coach Ron Rivera hopes things look different this season. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Commanders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/13 at Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 at Colts, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 at Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 11: 11/20 at Texans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at 49ers (Saturday), 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Browns, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Cowboys, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 6 at Bears

Monday Night Football: Week 10 at Eagles

