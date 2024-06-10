Washington Commanders Sam Cosmi ranked a Top 10 OG in the NFL

The Washington Commanders made one of the best selections of the 2021 NFL draft and probably didn’t even realize it at the time as they used their second-round pick, No. 51 overall, on former Texas Longhorns OL Sam Cosmi.

During Cosmi’s four-year collegiate career, he started 34 games for the Longhorns and was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2020.

As a rookie, Cosmi started the Commanders’ season opener as a right tackle, but over the course of his career, he’s moved to being an interior guard. Cosmi has missed some time in his professional career due to a couple of different injuries, but when he’s been healthy he has been among the best guards in the league.

Heading into the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus ranks Cosmi as the No. 3 OG in the entire NFL behind only Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom and Kansas City’s Joe Thuney.

Cosmi is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, so I would expect Washington to try and extend him before the season begins as they won’t want to risk losing him in free agency next summer.

The Top-10 guards heading into next season 📊 pic.twitter.com/gNCTcddOfV — PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2024

