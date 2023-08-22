Washington Commanders rookie Jartavius Martin makes electric interception return

The days are counting down until NFL teams have to make their final cuts. So each play of preseason counts for some hopeful players.

Rookie Jartavius Martin made a big statement Monday for the Washington Commanders in their primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the second quarter, the Ravens faced second-and-3 at Washington's 21-yard line. Quarterback Josh Johnson threw downfield in an attempt to find James Proche II in the end zone. Instead, the ball slipped through the wide receiver's hands and into the grasp of Martin, who was closely shadowing.

The first-year defensive back then sprinted out of the end zone and as Ravens players attempted to tackle him, he ran to his left all the way across the field. He continued his jaunt down to Baltimore's 45-yard line where he was finally pushed out of bounds.

Martin was drafted by the Commanders in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He played college ball at the University of Illinois where he started in 40 games since his freshman year. He amassed 222 tackles and seven interceptions across five seasons.

Besides cutting off routes, Martin also cuts hair and enjoys being a barber in his spare time.

