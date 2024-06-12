Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels says he is not a star yet

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches since the Washington Commanders took him second overall in the draft and offseason workouts began.

That does not mean he thinks he has already arrived as an impact player in the NFL.

“I ain’t a star quarterback yet,” Daniels said at minicamp Wednesday. “I got a long way to go. I’m a rookie.”

Daniels threw the football well enough at LSU to win the Heisman Trophy in his final college season and become a top pro prospect. He did catch some heat for throwing a slightly wayward first pitch before a Washington Nationals game over the weekend.

He chalked it up to another chance to experience being a central figure in the sports scene in the area. Interactions with fans have also so far been positive.

“Everybody is telling me good luck, praying for a good season,” Daniels said, “Obviously they’re excited, excited with the new regime out here.”

Daniels immediately became the face of the franchise under still relatively new ownership and with fresh faces in charge: general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn. He goes into training camp as the projected starter, and barring injury, will be Washington's eighth different Week 1 QB in as many seasons.

