Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels gets his number. It will cost him some college football tickets.

New Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels received his coveted No. 5 jersey just in time for rookie minicamp, and all it will cost the No. 2 overall draft pick his tickets to a college football game.

Punter Tress Way, who has worn No. 5 since joining Washington in 2014, gave up the number and asked for tickets for him and his family to a future Oklahoma-LSU game. Way attended Oklahoma, and Daniels went to LSU.

“I just feel like there’s just so much excitement around this organization, hands down the most I have ever seen,” Way said on a “Command Center” episode at commanders.com. “All of the excitement (is) building and building and building. I just feel like this is … a very small part that I could do.”

Daniels wore No. 5 at LSU and won the Heisman Trophy last season after throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. The Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn selected Daniels No. 2 overall behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

Way’s decision to give up the number came this week, and he suggested as the price tickets to the first Oklahoma-LSU game when the Sooners join the SEC. He also said perhaps fans could submit pictures of them sporting Way’s jersey so Daniels could buy them a new one with Way’s new number.

Way has not said what number he’ll choose, saying only it will be an odd number.