Washington Commanders pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels 2nd in 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels played the last two seasons in Baton Rouge and is the most recent Heisman Trophy winner, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions and led FBS in quarterback rating at 208. In his first season at LSU, he helped guide the Tigers to the SEC West Division championship and to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Jayden Daniels scouting report

Daniels is a dual threat quarterback that has a strong arm and elite speed when in the open field. His recognition of when to stay in the pocket versus when to tuck and run is one of the separating factors for Daniels. He improved his passing and ability to read defenses from his first year at LSU to his second, which helped him earn the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels height, weight

Daniels, who is from San Bernardino, California, and went to Cajon (Calif.) High School, is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Jayden Daniels college stats

In five college seasons, the first three at Arizona State and the last two at LSU, Daniels racked up 12,749 yards passing, 3,307 yards rushing, 89 passing touchdowns and 34 rushing touchdowns. He appeared in 55 total games and completed 66.3% of his passes.

Jayden Daniels highlights

Winning the Heisman Trophy headlines an extensive, decorated college career for Daniels. He's the only player in FBS history with 12,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing. Daniels set the SEC record with 606 total yards in LSU's win over Florida in 2023.

Jayden Daniels pro day measurables

Daniels impressed when he got the chance to work out in front of NFL scouts at LSU's Pro Day in March. His short to intermediate passes were dialed in and accurate. His timing with receivers were what scouts wanted to see along with the expansive tree of throws left them impressed.

