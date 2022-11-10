Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) look to keep their undefeated season alive when they host Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders (4-5) in an NFC East showdown.

The Commanders have been scrappy since quarterback Taylor Heinecke took over for the injured Carson Wentz, but will it be enough to take down the unblemished Eagles? Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been rolling on offense and are difficult to contain. The game kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10 game:

Commanders at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-10.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-450); Commanders (+360)

Over/under: 44

More odds, injury info for Commanders vs. Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 27, Commanders 20

I love the Eagles, but I think this line might be a bit too rich. Heinicke has been solid and the Commanders have kept things relatively competitive in his starts. Chase Young could return. I don’t think there’s any way Philadelphia loses, but I don't think it’s by double digits.

Safid Deen: Eagles 27, Commanders 17

The Commanders are finding their stride offensively with Heinicke at quarterback, but it won’t be enough against undefeated Philadelphia this week. Hurts and the Eagles improve to 9-0 at home on Monday night.

Lance Pugmire: Eagles 35, Commanders 13

Philadelphia’s stunning unbeaten run plays on against another last-place foe as Hurts and A.J. Brown continue their dynamic bonding.

