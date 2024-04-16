Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu embraces the underdog mentality

Frankie Luvu may very well be the most underrated linebacker in the NFL, and is arguably the most underappreciated player in the league, period.

The veteran linebacker is heading into his seventh season in the NFL, and his first with the Washington Commanders after putting pen to paper on a three-year, $36 million dollar deal.

Speaking on his new contract, and new team, Luvu tells Touchdown Wire that the plans in store for him, as well as the overall outlook of the franchise, made Washington his ultimate destination.

“Just the opportunity and what they have planned for me,” Luvu said. “The culture. Talking to the coaching staff and everyone now that I’m here, I know they’ll know how to utilize me in every way in this defense.”

Luvu added that playing for new head coach and defensive guru Dan Quinn is something that he is very much looking forward to in this new endeavor with Washington.

“Man, I can’t wait,” Luvu said with an excited grin. “Everybody speaks highly of him, and rightfully so. You see what he’s done with the guys that he’s had over the last few seasons in Dallas, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but under his wing.”

Luvu isn’t the only linebacker Washington added to the middle of their defense, though. The Commanders signed future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner to play alongside Luvu — a move that has the former Carolina Panther very galvanized.

“Bobby is the epitome of what it means to be a linebacker in this league,” Luvu said. “How he walks in the building, his habits, how he takes care of his body, how he watches tape- what more can I ask for in a guy to come in and learn from? To pick his mind and better my mind, make myself better. Every day, we’re in the room competing, talking, and building that bond and chemistry, and it’s an absolute blessing to be in that room with him.”

Luvu spent the previous three years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. While there was constant turnover in terms of head coaches and quarterbacks, Luvu doesn’t have a bad word to say about his time in Charlotte.

“I can say I had a good time in Carolina,” Luvu said. “The relationships I built out there with all the coaches, all my teammates- I’ll always have love for them, as well as the organization and the city of Charlotte. I look at every year as a blessing. I had three years out there to build my name and build my brand. And because of that, I have new opportunities in Washington where I feel like the sky is the limit.”

Luvu has consistently been one of the league’s top off-ball linebackers. He finished last season in the top 25 in total tackles and once agin being one of PFF’s highest rated linebackers with an overall grade of 80. Despite his production, though, few seem to mention him in the same breath as the Fred Warners and Roquan Smiths of the NFL — something that Luvu himself says just adds more fuel to his fire.

Is there anything Frankie Luvu CAN'T do? Not really. Tampa-2 deep third, run-stuffing, zone/match/man over the middle, racking up pressures at the LOS. The very definition of the modern do-it-all NFL linebacker. pic.twitter.com/AFCdgST7Gb — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024

“That’s just another chip on my shoulder, man,” Luvu said. “I came in undrafted and now I’m going into my seventh year in the league. I’ve been an underdog, doubted, counted out my whole life. That’s just the type of mentality I’ve had, and what’s got me this far. So when I see the headlines of ‘underrated linebacker,’ that’s just more wood to the fire for me.”

Not only is Luvu a perennial underdog, so too is his new squad. The Commanders haven’t won more than 10 games in a season since 1991, a streak that the Washington State product and the rest of the veterans on the team are hoping to break.

“I truly believe we’ve got a good squad,” Luvu said. “Having Bobby in there, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Jeremy Chinn. Plus on offense you bring in a guy like Austin Ekeler, who is one of those top guys at the running back position, Terry McLaurin- we have the guys. Now it’s just a matter of us being able to put it all together. Vets like myself and those names I just mentioned, we just have to lead from the front.”

The Commanders will all but certainly be riding the hand of a rookie quarterback this season, which will have its own set of built-in challenges. However, if the team can lean on their defensive stars and whomever their rookie quarterback is can make enough plays to win games, who’s to say they can’t have ride all the way to surprising the NFL with a playoff berth?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire