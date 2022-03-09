Washington Commanders land Carson Wentz in trade with Indianapolis Colts

Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for multiple mid-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday.

Wentz, the No 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, will head to his third team in two seasons with the swap, having spent the 2021 season with the Colts after four years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders will be taking on the entirety of Wentz’s contract for the 2022 season, including $28m in salary plus a $5m roster bonus due next week, according to ESPN.

It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the teams will exchange second-round picks in this year’s draft, while the Colts will acquire Washington’s third-round selection and a third-rounder in 2023 that can become a second if Wentz plays 70% of the Commanders’ offensive snaps.

Wentz, 29, spent one season as the Colts’ quarterback after Indianapolis traded a first- and third-round pick to acquire him in a February 2021 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He threw 27 touchdowns, matched a career low in interceptions with seven and appeared to have the Colts in line for a third playoff appearance in four years. But Indianapolis stumbled to back-to-back defeats in their final two regular-season games – needing only one of them to punch their postseason ticket – including a dismal 26-11 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in their season finale.

The move, which cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week, came one day after the NFL offseason got into full swing with Aaron Rodgers reportedly agreeing to stay with the Green Bay Packers and longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson heading to the Denver Broncos in a trade.