Washington Commanders free agent tracker: Signings, trades, rumors and more

Commanders free agent tracker: Signings, trades, rumors and more

Free agency is officially here!

Beginning at 12 p.m. on March 14, teams are allowed to contact pending free agents about potential contracts. No deal can be made official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m., but many contracts will be agreed to before then.

For Washington, much of the team's projected $33 million in cap space will be occupied by QB Carson Wentz once the trade with Indianapolis becomes official. However, expect the team to still be plenty active in free agency.

Here's everything you need to know about the Washington Commanders free agency:

Monday, March 14:

6:12 p.m. Commanders defensive tackle Tim Settle intends to sign a two-year deal with the Biffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

1:38 p.m. Washington Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The terms of his deal have not been disclosed.

10:34 a.m. The Commanders are re-signing center Tyler Larsen on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Sunday, March 13:

10:05 p.m. Safety Troy Apke has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Commanders, his agency JL Sports announced.

Wednesday, March 9:

1:47 p.m. The Commanders have traded for Colts QB Carson Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder and 2023 third-rounder, one that can escalate to a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of offensive snaps.