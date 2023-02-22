Will the Washington Commanders franchise tag Daron Payne?

The window for franchise and transition tags in the NFL opened up on Tuesday ahead of free agency, which begins next month. The franchise tag allows teams to retain one player from their team on a one-year deal while both sides figure out long-term plans.

Washington Commanders’ defensive lineman, Daron Payne, will likely find himself playing on the franchise tag in 2023. Payne had a massive fifth year in the league with 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, which was fifth-best in the entire NFL. Payne has been the anchor of the Commanders’ front seven alongside fellow Crimson Tide teammate Jonathan Allen. Chase Young and Montez Sweat are also set to hit free agency this summer so they’ll do everything they can to retain Payne.

Bryan Manning of CommandersWire says that the Commanders will more than likely tag Payne. Having missed hardly any games and coming off of his most productive year so far, it would be an awful time to give up on the 25-year-old defensive lineman. Manning goes on to say,

“It’s doubtful that Washington will allow Payne to hit free agency. If the Commanders apply the franchise tag and can’t agree to a long-term deal, then they could consider trading Payne for more than they’d receive next offseason, which would only be a third-round compensatory pick.”

