Washington Commanders fire defensive coaches Jack Del Rio, Brent Vieselmeyer

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris issued a statement to fans Friday, sharing his unwavering stance on turning the franchise into “a team that can compete with the NFL's best.”

Harris’ statement coincided with the firings of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive back coach Brent Vieselmeyer on Friday, one day after the Commanders lost 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

“I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated. It's how our players and staff feel as well. I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity,” Harris said in the statement.

“As Coach [Ron] Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason.

“Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission. Thank you to our fans for the ways in which you've breathed new life into our franchise. We have not been good enough this season, but our resolve for the future is unbroken.”

Jack Del Rio during a game against the Cardinals in September.

Washington is 4-8, third in the NFC East behind the Eagles (9-1) and Cowboys (8-2), but ahead of the Giants (3-8).

The Commanders have seen quarterback Sam Howell become the NFL’s leading passer, but their offense is in the middle of the pack, ranked 12th with 343.8 yards and 20th with 20.5 points per game.

The Commanders’ defense is easily one of the worst in the NFL, allowing opponents to score an average of 29.2 points per game (highest in the NFL) with 377.7 yards (fourth-worst) this season.

NFL.com reported Harris, who replaced Dan Snyder as Commanders owner earlier this year, will evaluate head coach Ron Rivera after the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders fire defensive coaches Jack Del Rio, Brent Vieselmeyer