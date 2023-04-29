Washington Commanders draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have a need at quarterback and elsewhere ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Commanders have 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell in line to be the team's first option at QB in 2023.

Here's the Commanders' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 16 overall | Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Forbes' ball skills are good, but his play style fits as a nickel corner at 166 pounds. Can a player at that weight last in the NFL?

2nd Round, No. 47 overall | Quan Martin, DB, Illinois

Instant grade: C

Analysis: This is not necessarily a complaint about Martin, who will fare fine in the slot as a nickel defensive back early. But Washington has picked two similar players in two picks in this draft. This is not a good enough roster to do those kinds of things.

3rd Round, No. 97 overall (compensatory) | Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Stromberg is another OL who absorbs as a pass blocker. That and his positional limitation makes this another curious pick for Washington.

