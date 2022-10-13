Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Carson Wentz's Washington Commanders (1-4) look for their second win of the season when they travel to Chicago to face Justin Fields and the Bears (2-3).

The Bears enter Week 6 as the NFL team with the fewest passing yards this season. With Fields under center, head coach Matt Eberflus and Co. will try to move things in the other direction against the Commanders. Meanwhile, Wentz is always a threat to put up big numbers through the air. The game is set to kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 game:

Commanders at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bears (-0.5)

Moneyline: Bears (-110); Commanders (-107)

Over/under: 38.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 20, Bears 14

This could be a potentially unwatchable matchup and the under is a tempting play here. I simply don’t trust Chicago’s offense, specifically its passing offense, to get Justin Fields going. Washington, on the other hand, is feeling the pressure to keep pace in the NFC East. The Commanders have more weapons on offense so I’m backing them in a near pick-em.

Safid Deen: Bears 17, Commanders 14

Justin Fields and the Bears found some sort of offensive rhythm in their loss to the Vikings, and that could continue at home against Washington. What else is on TV tonight?

Lance Pugmire: Bears 20, Commanders 17

Ron Rivera has seen enough to know the reason his team is stagnant is because of quarterback Carson Wentz. This is the week’s lowest under (38), so play it and “enjoy” this highly expected ugly game.

