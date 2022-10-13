Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Thursday, October 13

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 13

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Washington Commanders (1-4), Chicago Bears (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Game Preview

Why Washington Commanders Will Win

You ready for Carson Wentz to have a game?

If you want what the sports version of being thrown under the bus looks like, it’s Washington head coach Ron Rivera on his starting quarterback after the 21-17 loss to Tennessee.

The offense wasn’t bad. Wentz threw for 359 yards but threw a tough pick and couldn’t lead the team late.

The Chicago Bears could only dream of throwing for 300 yards. They’d settle for 200 at this point.

The NFL’s worst passing game showed signs of life in the loss to Minnesota, but it’s still not doing anything down the field, it’s still not moving the chains, and even worse is that it might not be the team’s biggest problem.

Chicago’s defense is absolutely awful on third downs, giving up a league-high conversion rate of 51%.

But …

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

The Bears can run.

David Montgomery was back against the Vikings, Khalil Herbert might be the team’s best running back, and Justin Fields showed off why there might be something special there – even if his scintillating touchdown run was called back.

The Commanders weren’t horrible against Derrick Henry and the Titan running game, but they can be hammered on by anyone who commits to the ground game. The Bears can do that.

Chicago needs to face teams that don’t score. Washington is having a nightmare of a time turning yards into points, the defense doesn’t take the ball away, and …

– Week 6 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be about Wentz.

He’ll be okay, but the fantastic comeback story of RB Brian Robinson will continue, Antonio Gibson will play a big role, and the Commanders will be well balanced.

Chicago will have its moments, especially on the ground, but the passing attack will continue to make the world sad. Fields won’t be able to take advantage of his chances in the second half.

– CFN Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears Prediction, Line

Washington 20, Chicago 17

Line: PICK, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Indianapolis vs Denver Must See Rating: 2.5

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News