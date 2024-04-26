Washington Commanders celebrate big wins following 2024 NFL Draft

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders are having a big week with selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and retiring the jersey of the legendary cornerback Darrell Green.

Green played his entire NFL career with the team, winning two Super Bowls and earning All-Pro honors four times. The Hall of Famer was joined by his family and loved ones at his surprise recognition.

"I'm very humbled by this presentation. It was something I expected."

FOX 5 spoke with Green, and shared how he was completely surprised and gave a special thank you to Washington, D.C.

Green says he is excited to see Daniels on the field and how he helps the team this upcoming season.

Daniels told the Associated Press Wednesday, "Whoever calls my phone, whoever gives the card to the Commissioner that says my name, I’m blessed to go and they’re gonna get my all."

Fans are excited about the selection and ready to see some new young talent heading to the Commanders roster.