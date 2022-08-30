Washington Commanders 53-man roster tracker: Latest news, rumors on player cuts

53-man roster tracker: Commanders' latest updates on cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's that dreaded day of the year for hundreds of prospective NFL players: 53-man roster cut day. While some of the most talented players in football have their roster sports secured, dozens of players on each team will be cut by the deadline, which is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Commanders have already been active in that department according to reports, cutting several notable players before the deadline. It should be noted that while these players don't make the 53-man roster, a spot on Washington's practice squad is a real possibility for many of them.

Follow along here with all of Washington's roster moves with our tracker below (check back for updates).

Washington Commanders Roster Cuts (Last updated 12:50 p.m.)

* Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders can re-sign David Bada through the International Player Pathway Program, so that his spot won't count against the roster cap.