Washington Commanders 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpapers

The Washington Commanders’ schedule is out, and optimism is high around the nation’s capital. After a 4-13 season in 2023, the Commanders hired a new general manager and head coach and drafted a new quarterback. That combination of newcomers — along with no more Daniel Snyder — has Washington fans encouraged about the future.

The 2024 schedule isn’t easy for the Commanders. However, they should be much better on both sides of the ball next season after adding talent through the draft and in free agency and with improved coaching. Is that enough to challenge for a playoff spot? We aren’t so sure about that one.

Washington and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels open the season on the road against Tampa Bay. In fact, three of its first four games are on the road. If the Commanders can survive that stretch, they finish the season with four of their final six at home.

Courtesy of our outstanding graphics department, we’ve included schedule wallpapers to download — one for mobile and one for desktop.

Mobile

Desktop

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire