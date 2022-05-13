Here is the Washington Commanders' 2022 NFL schedule in its entirety

Here's the Washington Commanders' 2022 schedule in its entirety originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' full 2022 schedule is finally out.

Washington's inaugural season under its new name will begin on Sunday, Sep. 11 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two of the more intriguing contests involve Carson Wentz going on the road to face his former teams. His return to Indianapolis will occur in Week 8, while his trip back to Philadelphia is slated for Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The Commanders are receiving an extremely late bye this year — Week 14 — and will close out the regular season at FedEx Field versus the Dallas Cowboys in early January.

Below is the team's slate in its entirety:

Week 1 — HOME vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m, Sep. 11

Week 2 — ROAD at the Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sep. 18

Week 3 — HOME vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. Sep. 25

Week 4 — ROAD at the Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Oct. 2

Week 5 — HOME vs. the Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Oct. 9

Week 6 — ROAD at the Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Oct. 13 (Thursday night)

Week 7 — HOME vs. the Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Oct. 23

Week 8 — ROAD at the Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 30

Week 9 — HOME vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Nov. 6

Week 10 — ROAD at the Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Nov. 14 (Monday night)

Week 11 — ROAD at the Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Nov. 20

Week 12 — HOME vs. the Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Nov. 27

Week 13 — ROAD at the New York Giants, 1 p.m., Dec. 4

Week 14 — BYE

Week 15 — HOME vs. the New York Giants (time and date TBD; could be Saturday Dec. 17 or Sunday Dec. 18)

Week 16 — ROAD at the San Francsico 49ers, 4:05, Dec. 24

Week 17 — HOME vs. the Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Jan. 1

Week 18 — HOME vs. the Dallas Cowboys, (time and date TBD; could be Saturday Jan. 7 or Sunday Jan. 8)