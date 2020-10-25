Washington’s Cole Holcomb blows up Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott

The object is to protect the quarterback. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has to think about taking care of himself first after getting destroyed in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Check this out as Cole Holcomb freight-trains the super Cowboys RB.

Cole really just ran through another human being https://t.co/pcmVEmIRiD pic.twitter.com/CU5fcNsB7i — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 25, 2020





It has been that kind of season for America’s Team.