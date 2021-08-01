Washington coach Ron Rivera talks COVID, Allen, Collins & more in Saturday presser

Bryan Manning
2 min read
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera met with the media after Saturday’s final practice in Richmond. Rivera began his presser by answering a question about right guard Brandon Scherff and reserve offensive tackle David Sharpe, who were not on the practice field.

He wasn’t too happy in announcing that Scherff and Sharpe were placed in “the protocol,” meaning the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington now has six players on the list.

Rivera noted how players going into the COVID protocols impacted the coaching staff and their ability to properly evaluate the players.

Rivera did feel a bit more optimistic because multiple players were scheduled to get vaccinated on Sunday. However, some players were “dug in” about not getting the vaccine.

Another potential area of concern could be backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Allen, who dislocated his ankle last season, went down on Saturday. Rivera said Allen “tweaked his ankle.”

Rivera continues to praise safety Landon Collins.

Saturday was Washington’s final day in Richmond, but Rivera was extremely pleased with the city.

Washington now returns to Ashburn for the remainder of training camp.

