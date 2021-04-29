Washington coach Ron Rivera pledges $100K to St. Jude’s in ‘Run Rich Run’ Challenge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera participated in the “Run Rich Run” challenge on Thursday, in which he and his wife, Stephanie, donated $100K to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Rivera posted the news on Twitter; however, he wasn’t the one who ran the 40-yard dash. Instead, he said a family member was going to run for him — his dog, Tahoe.

Tahoe proceeded to run one of the fastest 40 times ever recording, coming in at a blazing 3.39 seconds.

Rivera, who battled cancer in 2020 during his first season as head coach of Washington, underwent seven weeks of treatment and was declared cancer-free in January.

Rivera said Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder matched his $100K donation, specifically going toward proton therapy, which Rivera said was instrumental in his recovery.

The “Run Rich Run” challenge was established by NFL Network host Rich Eisen and is an annual event. Eisen usually runs his charity 40-yard dash at the combine, but the event was canceled in 2021.

The NFL Network will televise the “Run Rich Run” challenge on day three of the 2021 NFL draft.

Recommended Stories