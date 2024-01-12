Washington coach Kalen DeBoer closing in on Alabama job

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has emerged as the favorite to be the next head coach at Alabama.

DeBoer is negotiating a contract with Alabama today, according to multiple reports.

When Nick Saban retired, the Alabama job immediately became one of the most attractive openings in football, college or pro. Plenty of NFL coaches would have been interested, but it appears that Alabama quickly zeroed in on DeBoer as its first choice.

The 49-year-old DeBoer was the head coach at Sioux Falls for five seasons and won the NAIA national championship in three of them. He then moved up the assistant coaching ranks in the NCAA before becoming head coach at Fresno State for two years, and has been at Washington for two years. DeBoer took over a 4-8 Washington team, went 11-2 in his first season and then went 14-1 in his second season, losing only to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

With those accomplishments, it's easy to see why Alabama wanted him. And although Washington is a strong program, Alabama can give DeBoer more money and a better chance to win a national championship.

Now the Washington opening becomes one of the top jobs available in football.