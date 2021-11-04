Lorenzo’s Locks Week 9: Bengals, Patriots and Cardinals all primed to cover the spread
Coming off a 3-0 Week 8, Lorenzo Reyes is back with another round of his favorite NFL bets against the spread.
Jonah Williams was a hot commodity on the waiver wire as three teams attempted to claim him, with the Vikings picking him up.
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2 roster moves in advance of Week 9 matchup vs. Chargers
Bears WR Allen Robinson is on track for half the production that he had in 16 games last season.
Bill Belichick was "tired of scheming" against Robby Anderson with the Jets.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
The situation between the Cleveland Browns, QB Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a critical point with WR excused from practice again.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
Here's what Nick Saban said about former Alabama football receiver Henry Ruggs III after his involvement in a fatal car crash in Nevada.
The Eagles have quietly revamped their secondary over the last month. There is a reason for this.
Ed Orgeron has labeled Mondays as “Tell the Truth Monday” throughout his tenure. And, man, did LSU’s lame-duck coach tell some truths this week.
The NFL needs to do the right thing here.
The Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the Patriots in Week 9. Here are the latest updates on each player's injury.
Injury updates on Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup; plus Zeke hopes to erase a bad Denver memory, and bringing Jaylon Smith back? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
When the Rams signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson this offseason, there were plenty of people interested in seeing how he’d fare on deep balls from quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Week Three saw Jackson score a 75-yard touchdown and he had a 68-yard gain a couple weeks later, but Jackson only caught six more passes [more]