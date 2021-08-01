Washington co-CEO Tanya Snyder addresses fans at fan appreciation day

The Washington Football Team wrapped up their short week in Richmond with fan appreciation day on Saturday. The team reported on Tuesday and began practice on Wednesday.

Now, Washington heads back to Ashburn for the remainder of camp.

Fan appreciation day was unlike any other in recent memory. Gone were the players going to the fence to take pictures and sign autographs for fans. Perhaps that will return in 2022.

There was the new dance team, which performed for fans on Saturday. Also new this year was the owner addressing the fans.

No, it wasn’t Dan Snyder who addressed fans. It was his wife — co-CEO — Tanya Snyder, who addressed and spent time throwing souvenirs to lucky fans.

Thank you so much for coming today. There’s a lot in store so please stick around. We just wanna say, everybody, starting with Coach — we got a great, new, fabulous coach — we are in a new era with Ron Rivera, and everybody is definitely showing up. They promised us, you heard our players, they’re going to show up for you. So please show up for them.

The final part of her speech felt more like a pep rally, which the folks in Richmond loved.

I have been on the sidelines for 22 years, and I’m much more active and involved now with my husband. We couldn’t be more excited about our new leadership. They are wonderful, so strong outside of football, and the best in their class in everything they’ve done. You’re going to see a lot of growth, listening to our fans, and we want to see you in the stadium. So, thank you again for coming today and we look forward to seeing you next Friday.

It’s a new day in Washington. From Ron Rivera to Jason Wright to Tanya Snyder, fans are actually buying in once again. Next up is filling FedEx Field with burgundy & gold.