Washington placed offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. That necessitated the need for an offensive lineman.

Washington claimed offensive lineman Ross Reynolds off waivers from the Dolphins, the team announced.

Reynolds signed with the Dolphins on Thursday to take D.J. Fluker‘s roster spot. Miami cut Reynolds on Friday.

Reynolds spent time on the practice squad of the Patriots last season and the 49ers in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco in 2019.

Washington claims Ross Reynolds off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk