Washington claims defensive back Chris Miller off waivers from Arizona

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team continues to add to the roster, claiming defensive back Chris Miller off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals released Miller on Monday after they signed cornerback Tae Hayes.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020, Miller spent time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans last year before signing with Arizona in December and being placed on the practice squad.

During his college career, Miller recorded 177 tackles, including four for loss and three forced fumbles for the Bears.

Miller, at 6-foot-0, 191 pounds, can play both cornerback and free safety. One issue with Miller is his speed. He posted a 4.61 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine.

Miller is a physical corner, which Washington likes. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster in WFT’s retooled secondary that has added William Jackson III, Darryl Roberts, Darrick Forrest and Bobby McCain this offseason.

