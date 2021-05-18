Breaking News:

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team made an addition to the secondary on Tuesday.

Defensive back Chris Miller is joining the team after being claimed off waivers. He was dropped by Arizona on Monday when they signed cornerback Tae Hayes.

Miller spent time with the Seahawks and Titans last year before signing to the Cardinals practice squad in December. He was undrafted after posting 177 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while at Baylor.

Washington recently signed veteran safety Bobby McCain and they drafted cornerback Benjamin St. Juste and safety Darrick Forrest. They signed cornerbacks William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts in March.

Washington claims Chris Miller off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

