It didn’t take long for Beau Benzschawel to find a new workplace.

After the Texans waived him on Monday, Washington has claimed the offensive lineman, according to the transaction wire.

Benzschawel initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He spend most of his first and second seasons on Detroit’s practice squad, before he was released from it late in the 2020 season. The Texans picked him up and he appeared in one game for the club.

In all, Benzschawel has appeared in three career games for Detroit and Houston.

Washington claims Beau Benzschawel off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk