Washington claiming Reuben Foster left NFL execs 'shocked,' 'disgusted'

"We were shocked that anyone claimed him."

"I'm kind of disgusted by it."

If those sentences popped into your head when you saw Washington claim former 49ers linebacker Rueben Foster on Tuesday, you're not alone. Those exact quotes come from unnamed NFL executives, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

The first comment came from an current NFL general manager. Here's the rest of what he told La Canfora:

"I really can't figure it out," the GM said. "Whatever you think of the player, and his impact, and even if you think this situation may not be what it seems on the surface, why would you claim him now? We were shocked that anyone claimed him."

Shortly after news came out on Tuesday that they were awarded Foster on a claim, Washington GM Doug Williams made it clear that Foster has a long way to go before he can get on the field with the team.

Williams and head coach Jay Gruden also made sure to point out that it was an organizational decision, meaning the owner was involved.

Another NFL general manager told La Canfora that he wouldn't even have brought the idea of claiming Foster to his team's owner.

"I wouldn't even present it to my owner," the GM said. "Maybe once we know the outcome of the investigation. Maybe as a free agent down the road once he's cleared waivers. But I didn't even think about claiming him. I couldn't believe they did."

The "disgusted" quote came from a "prominent team executive." Here's his full statement:

"What do they gain by doing this now? It reflects poorly on the entire league," the executive said. "It makes all of us look bad. They said in their own press release he might not ever play a snap for them. What's the point? I'm kind of disgusted by it."

Only three executives were quoted in the story, but since Washington was the only team that put in a claim on Foster, we imagine other executives feel similarly.