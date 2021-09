Associated Press

Coach Brian Kelly is sure of one thing: He wants a faster start against Purdue on Saturday. “I think the biggest thing on me is we lacked intensity coming out,” Kelly said after the Fighting Irish rallied for a 32-29 victory over Toledo. The Irish defense has surrendered four plays of 60 yards or more this season while a rebuilt offensive line has allowed 10 sacks and not generated much a running attack going into the game against the Boilermakers (2-0).