Is Washington a CFP contender? | College Football Enquirer

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Washington now in the driver's seat. The problem is that driver's seat is about to enter the Indy 500. Arizona State and at Stanford the next two weeks. But then at USC, Utah, at Oregon State, Washington State to end the year. And then a Pac-12 championship game if you can navigate that. The Final Four of those teams are all ranked. What are your thoughts on the Huskies from here on out as playoff contenders?

ROSS DELLENGER: I certainly feel better about their chances after what happened in South Bend, Indiana yesterday with USC getting rolled. I mean, Washington is certainly not perfect. Right. They ran the ball better against Oregon than I thought they would. They actually had 100, like you mentioned they had 100 yard rusher. Dylan Johnson. So they ran the ball pretty well. They didn't defend pass or run very well at times. Oregon's second half kind of exposed Washington a little bit. Oregon ended up having like almost 550 yards of offense.

So there are definitely some concerns we did see from Washington. It's just that, man, that like-- this that fight in the end and the heroics from a guy who is certainly I think right now, especially after what happened with Caleb Williams, is the front runner for the Heisman. But the stretch looms for sure. And I'd be most concerned-- of all those games, I'd be most concerned with that Oregon State.

PAT FORDE: It's going to be a phenomenal stretch run in the Pac-12 because there are legitimately five or six-- and heck, throw in Arizona. Maybe seven tough teams to beat. I really don't think you need to be an undefeated Pac-12 champion to make the playoff. Now two losses gets tricky. But if you're a one loss Pac-12 champion, I think you're probably going to have a resume that can get you in. They've done the most in non-conference play of any other conference. Obviously, they've got one undefeated. But they've got Oregon with one loss. USC with one loss. Utah with one loss. Oregon State with one loss. And they're going to play each other, and it's just going to be slobberknocker after slobberknocker I think.

I think Washington has the talent to get it done. I don't know yet. To Ross's point, defensively they're OK. They're not great. Now Oregon's a very good offense too. But there's no perfect team out there in the West. But there are a lot of very good ones. And can't wait to see how this all plays out.