Washington center Chase Roullier ruled out with an ankle injury

The Washington Football Team entered Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos without two starters on the offensive line. In addition to All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff and rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas was also out of Sunday’s game.

Lucas had been Cosmi’s replacement at right tackle over the last two weeks but did not make the trip to Denver due to an illness.

Now, Washington will be without another key offensive starter as center Chase Roullier went down in the second quarter of Washington’s game at Denver. The cart came on the field for Roullier and Washington ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Chase Roullier has been declared out with an ankle injury. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 31, 2021

Roullier was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming in 2017 and has played in 67 career games with 61 starts. He signed a four-year extension in January and is one of Washington’s most consistent and reliable players.

We’ll have more on Roullier once head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media.