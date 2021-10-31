Washington center Chase Roullier carted off with ankle injury vs. Broncos

Chase Roullier carted off with ankle injury vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's offensive line suffered a crucial blow in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Denver, as starting center Chase Roullier suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his afternoon.

Washington's medical staff placed an air cast on Roullier's leg before the center was carted off the field. Players from both teams came to Roullier to show support before the cart drove away.

Players from both teams patting Roullier on the helmet before he’s carted off. pic.twitter.com/uPFHGH343Y — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2021

Heinicke sacked, but worse part is C Chase Roullier gets a body on his leg late, looked really bad. Has been playing such good football this year too pic.twitter.com/PvmMrqTR6w — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 31, 2021

Tyler Larsen, who Washington signed this past offseason, has replaced Roullier in the lineup.

Roullier's injury comes at an unfortunate timing for Washington, as the club entered Sunday's contest without All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and right tackles Sam Cosmi and Corneilus Lucas. Second-year veteran Saahdiq Charles was thrust into the starting lineup this week at right tackle, a position he had yet to play in an NFL game.

Roullier, a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been Washington's primary starting center since midway through his rookie season. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Roullier has started 53 of a possible 55 games for the Burgundy and Gold.

This past January, Roullier signed a four-year contract extension with Washington worth $40.5 million to remain with the team through the 2024 season.