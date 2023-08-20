Washington catches 42-yard pass day after joining Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver James Washington catches a 42-yard pass just one day after joining the team.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver James Washington catches a 42-yard pass just one day after joining the team.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.