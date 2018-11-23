Washington’s Cassanova McKinzy suffers torn pectoral

Cassanova McKinzy’s path to an NFL roster was a long one, and has hit another roadblock.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Washington linebacker suffered a torn pectoral in yesterday’s game.

McKinzy went to camp with the Buccaneers in 2016 and the Rams in 2017, and was in camp with Washington this year. He returned to the game yesterday after suffering what was termed a shoulder injury.

He’s bounced up and down from the practice squad a few times this year, and considering the point in the schedule, it’s almost certainly a season-ending injury.

Along with the hole in the Washington lineup, his injury also robs the NFL of one of the greatest names in the sport, so we’re hoping his recovery is a smooth one.