Commanders running back Brian Robinson has his first career touchdown.

The rookie returned to the field last week, six weeks after he was shot twice in the knee in Washington, D.C. He played 18 snaps and had nine carries for 22 yards against the Titans.

On Thursday night, Robinson ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 7:21 remaining to give the Commanders a 12-7 lead. The offensive line celebrated the score with Robinson.

Robinson’s touchdown run completed a two-play, 6-yard drive after rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffed the punt.

Jones’ second lost fumble of the season saw Tress Way‘s punt bounce off his facemask after he went down to his knees to try to field it. Christian Holmes wrestled it away from Jones in the pile.

The Commanders went for two and Carson Wentz‘s pass was incomplete.

Robinson has 14 carries for 41 yards.

Washington cashes in on Velus Jones’ fumble with Brian Robinson’s first touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk