Washington at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Washington at Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (3-6), Carolina (5-5)

Washington at Carolina Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Is this the real Washington Football Team?

It was supposed to get rolled last week by Tampa Bay, and it came up with one of the best performances of the year with a 29-19 shocker.

The running game is starting to get right.

It didn’t rumble over the Buccaneers, but Antonio Gibson is starting to do more, Taylor Heineke is okay, and the defense looked refreshed after the bye week.

There’s no Carolina passing game to worry about.

Yeah, Cam Newton might be back, but the Football Team run defense has allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in five of the last six games and is doing a good job of taking the ball away.

Why Carolina Will Win

If nothing else, the return of Cam Newton has brought an energy to a dying season.

With Christian McCaffrey starting to get back into the fold, and with Newton’s running ability, all of a sudden this should be an interesting offense to deal with.

Run, run some more, and let the defense take care of everything else.

The Panthers are No. 1 in the NFL in pass defense – no one has hit 140 yards in the last three games – and it’s second overall in total D.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Carolina really run like it needs to? Yup.

It might not always be pretty, and there will be a few hard three-and-outs, but the ground attack will find a groove as the game goes on, the defense will load up against the run and let the secondary fend for itself, and Cam will go Cam with a few short scoring runs.

Washington at Carolina Prediction, Line

Carolina 20, Washington 16

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

