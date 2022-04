Field Level Media

METAIRIE, La. (AP) Zion Williamson says he'll jump at the chance to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. ''When it's time to have that (conversation), we'll have it,'' Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. Williamson played in 24 games as a rookie, then 65 games in his second year - and zero games this season, when the Pelicans overcame a 1-12 start to finish 36-46, then win two play-in games and make the Western Conference quarterfinals.