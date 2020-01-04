Alex Ovechkin to the haters: 'Suck it, we did it'

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin proved them wrong in 2018. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals were crowned Stanley Cup champions for the first time in 2018 and proved a lot of people wrong along the way.

Eighteen months later, and captain Alexander Ovechkin still feels good about it.

“Lots of people said, ‘This organization and this guy is never going to win.’ So, you know, how I say? Suck it! We did it,” Ovi said, per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

“Lots of people said, ‘This organization and this guy is never going to win.’ So, you know, how I say? Suck it! We did it.” — Alex Ovechkin on being the first Russian captain to hoist the Stanley Cup. Tomorrow marks the 10-yr anniversary of No. 8 being named captain in D.C. #Caps pic.twitter.com/UNva1AgEIS — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 4, 2020

Ovechkin earned the captaincy a decade ago Sunday and despite a heap of fans and analysts hesitant to give him credit before he lifted the Cup, he has been able to instill his legacy in the league.

In his own way, the 34-year-old winger perfectly described how Capitals fans should feel after going through those turmoil-filled years without a banner.

The Capitals currently sit on top of the league with a 28-9-5 record and have a plus-25 goal differential, placing them fourth among the NHL’s 31 teams. There are plenty of reasons to believe that this core — which proved doubters wrong in 2018 — can go far into the postseason two years later.

Ovechkin has 24 goals and 40 points through 42 games this season.

