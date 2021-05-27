The Washington Football Team will be hitting their summer break a week earlier than expected.

According to multiple reports, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has decided to cancel the third and final week of organized team activities. The team will move their mandatory minicamp up a week and then take a break until the start of training camp in late July.

Several teams have made alterations to their offseason programs in response to conversations with players about the best approach to offseason work. Some have cut down days, some have changed practice schedules, and others have done a little of both.

That came after the NFLPA pushed for players to not participate in the originally scheduled in-person portions of the offseason program and striking a middle ground has led to strong turnout for many teams around the league. Washington is in that group and those players will now get a little more time to themselves next month.

Washington cancels week of OTAs, moves mandatory minicamp up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk