Washington calls up practice squad help at linebacker with Cole Holcomb out

Washington calls up practice squad help at LB with Cole Holcomb out

Cole Holcomb will miss Sunday's game for Washington against Arizona, and in turn, the team called up practice squad linebacker Jared Norris.

Is that enough help?

Probably not.

The status for veteran Thomas Davis is also in question. He missed last week's win over Philadelphia but was able to return to practice this week. He's officially listed on the injury report as questionable.

Losing Holcomb is not insignificant. He has real lateral speed and is one of the players defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke highly of all offseason. He was second on the team in tackles last year as a rookie.

Losing Holcomb and Davis, if he misses the game, is definitely significant.

That happened last week and left Jon Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis on the field for big stretches, and pass coverage in the middle of the field was a major issue early in the game for Washington.

While Arizona doesn't have the same type of talent at tight end like the Eagles boast in Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, the Cardinals' top three wideouts are all real threats and running back Kenyan Drake can be effective out of the backfield as a passer.

Norris seems unlikely to be the answer either.

An undrafted linebacker out of Utah in 2016, Norris hasn't played an NFL game since Week 3 of 2018. He has 11 tackles in 28 career games and has primarily played just on special teams.

The pressure will be on Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera to scheme up the middle of their pass coverage without some of their top linebacker options.