Washington-Cal football game canceled after Cal player tests positive for coronavirus

California coach Justin Wilcox talks to an official during a game against UCLA on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Rose Bowl. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The football game between California and Washington scheduled for Saturday was canceled Thursday because the Golden Bears don't have enough players available after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Cal to cancel the Washington at Cal football game scheduled for November 7," the conference said in a statement. "This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.

"Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no-contest. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority.”

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday that contact tracing was underway for a "significant" number of players. The game was to be the season opener for both teams. Cal is scheduled to play at Arizona State on Nov. 14 and Washington is scheduled to host Oregon State on the same day.

