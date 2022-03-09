Washington’s Cade Otton fits Schultz mode for Cowboys if long-term need remains come draft weekend

After placing the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz on Tuesday, Dallas shouldn’t be finished shopping for the position. Washington’s Cade Otton. is a highly decorated three-year starter for the Huskies. He served as a safety blanket type of option, similar to how Jason Witten was for the Cowboys for his long career. Otton showed improvement as a blocker from 2020 to 2021 and has reliable hands, but takes a while to get to top gear and doesn’t offer many yards after the catch.

Otton had a mildly productive career at Washington tallying 91 receptions for 1,026 yards and 9 touchdowns. The school underwent a massive scheme change in 2021 and became a predictable offense. That would be responsible for Otton’s lack of production in 2021 where he only went for 250 yards on 28 catches and one touchdown. A November ankle injury kept Otto from working out at last week’s combine. Here’s a deeper dive into what the evidence shows.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 250 pounds

Jersey Number: 87

Stats (2021): 28 catches, 250 yards, 1 touchdown.

Stats (career): 91 catches. 1026 yards., 9 touchdowns

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Arizona (2020), Utah (2020), Michigan (2021)

Best Game: Utah (2020)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Sinks his hips at the routes breaking point, doesn’t chop his feet too much, able to gain adequate separation. Finds soft spots vs zone coverage and gives the QB an open throwing window.

Ball Skills: Reliable, sure hands. Won’t see many drops from him.

Blocking: Attacks with power when asked to block, establishes good hand placement and leverage. Can lower his head and get sidestepped when performing blocks on the second level. Able to pull and fill gaps with power. Very good hand placement. Held his own against the Michigan edge rushers in 2021.

Contested Catch: Boxes out defenders well. Focuses on the ball and looks it in the whole way.

Fluidness/Flexibility: Able to flip his hips and seal off a wide 9 tech. Saw him reach a 6 tech once. Hip flexibility is functional, nothing to write home about, but not a glaring weakness.

Performance Evaluation:

Versatility: Capable of lining up inline or split out as a wide receiver.

Vertical Threat: Stretches the seam vertically and makes the safeties account for where he is. He will hurt the defense if given the opportunity.

YAC Ability: Not a big YAC guy, lacks elite speed so it certainly doesn’t help him here, but he’s not overly shifty either. Might truck someone or stiff-arm someone but I wouldn’t bet on him to get many extra yards after the catch.

Physicality: Attacks with violence when he is asked to pull block.

Explosiveness: Isn’t the most explosive player mid-route or coming out of his stance. Takes a while to get to top gear, lacks a very fast top gear. If he engages his hips a bit more it could help him coming off the line of scrimmage, but he lacks a top gear.

Strengths:

Sure hands, capable of being a QBs safety blanket on conversion downs. Can win in contested catch scenarios, showed improvement as a blocker from 2020 to 2021. Adequate route runner and finds soft spots vs zone coverage to sit in. Can stretch the field vertically and has above average power at the point of attack.

Weaknesses:

Lacks any real explosion to his game, take a good while to get to top gear and even when he gets there it isn’t very threatening. Offers very little in terms of yards after the catch. Doesn’t gain much separation.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys have a huge hole after Schultz as Blake Jarwin’s hip injury is likely a season ender. Schultz’s role is pretty similar to what Otton would bring to the table. If Dallas isn’t able to work out a long-term deal, than drafting a Day 3 guy with a similar skillset makes sense.

Otton has reliable, sure his hands is an above average blocker and can stretch the field vertically. He lacks top end speed, explosion and yards after the catch ability, but the Cowboys have plenty of firepower at the wide receiver position in CeeDee Lamb and either Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup (depending on how free agency shakes out for them).

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 10.5 Fluidness/Flexibility (5) 4.5 Ball Skills (10) 9 Vertical Threat (10) 8.5 Blocking (10) 7 YAC Ability (10) 5 Contested Catch (10) 8.5 Physicality (10) 8.2 Versatility (10) 8.5 Explosiveness (10) 5

Final Grade:

74.7, 4th round player

