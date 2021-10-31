Washington C Chase Roullier carted off in second quarter

Washington tied the Broncos at 3-3 with just over five minutes to go in the second quarter, but they lost center Chase Roullier on their way to their first points of the afternoon.

Roullier was carted off with an air cast on his leg after Shelby Harris sacked quarterback Taylor Heinicke on a third down play. The quick moves for the cast and the cart suggest it will be a while before Roullier is able to play again.

Chris Blewitt hit a 52-yard field goal one play after Roullier was injured. He had a previous attempt blocked and Washington failed to convert a fourth-and-one from the Denver 19-yard-line on their first possession.

The Broncos punted on their first possession and settled for a Brandon McManus field goal after a Landon Collins sack screwed up their second drive.

