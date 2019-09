Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview Saturday's clash between No. 22 Washington and BYU at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will be quarterback Jacob Eason's first road test at Washington. UW has won the last two meetings between the two schools, including a 35-7 victory in Seattle last season.

