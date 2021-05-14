Washington brings in XFL QB Taylor Heinicke backed up for rookie minicamp

WFT brings in XFL QB Heinicke backed up for rookie minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Football Team began its rookie minicamp on Friday, the team had recently learned that it had no quarterbacks on its roster eligible to participate.

Steven Montez, an undrafted signing in 2020, was thought to be part of the 16-man group but service time made him ineligible. Therefore, the team needed someone to throw the football at practice.

Washington opted to bring in quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to operate under the center for the two-day event. For those that need a refresher on Ta'amu's career, it actually has a connection to another QB on Washington's roster.

Ta'amu was a part of the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks and actually won the starting job for the short period in which the league operated prior to a COVID-19 shutdown. His backup that he beat out? Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke eventually rebounded from losing that competition, joining the Washington Football Team and cementing himself as a fan favorite with his impressive performance in the NFC Wild Card round. He now enters the 2021 season with a carved-out place on the quarterback depth chart.

As for Ta'amu, though he had some production in the XFL, he's been unable to follow Heinicke's route to a secure job in the NFL. Ta'amu has been signed and waived by the Kansas City Chiefs multiple times since April of 2020 and also had short stints with the Lions, Raiders and Texans since going undrafted in 2019, but nothing more has come from that.

Ta'amu did shine during his collegiate career at Ole Miss, notably throwing for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Washington's quarterback depth for 2021 is likely rather set barring any injuries with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Heinicke and Montez all earning praise from Ron Rivera and the front office. That means Ta'amu's time in the Burgundy and Gold most likely won't go much past the weekend.