Washington brings back center Jon Toth to practice squad

On Monday, the Washington Football Team brought back a somewhat familiar face when they signed center Jon Toth to the practice squad. Toth, who signed with Washington in August, but was released during final cuts, replaces Keith Ismael on the practice squad, who the WFT signed to the active roster.

These moves come on the heels of Washington losing starting center Chase Roullier for the season. Roullier injured his leg in a Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos and was later ruled out for the season.

Veteran Tyler Larsen replaces Roullier in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old Larsen is in his eighth NFL season — and first with Washington. Ismael will be Larsen’s primary backup and provide depth at guard, too.

Toth entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2017. He has spent time on the rosters of the Eagles, Jets, Browns and Lions. He also had a stint in the XFL.

Washington was off in Week 9 and hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.