Washington is bringing Ereck Flowers back via a trade with the Dolphins

Ereck Flowers is set to come back to Washington, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has confirmed.

Washington and the Dolphins agreed to a trade on Tuesday involving the offensive lineman, who recently rescued his NFL career by playing well for Washington in the 2019 campaign. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first with the news.

After his successful 2019, Flowers inked a three-year deal with Miami in the 2020 offseason. After just one season, though, he's headed back to Washington.

According to Rapoport, the swap was still being "finalized" and it should feature an exchange of late-round draft picks. The Dolphins will find themselves in a better financial spot because of the move.

Flowers, who just turned 27 over the weekend, was a pleasant surprise at left guard for Washington in 2019. The former first-round choice of the Giants under-performed in New York as a tackle but accepted a position switch after changing addresses in the NFC East and more than held his own in that new role.

In his return to the club, Flowers will "compete to start" up front, Rapoport said. Wes Schweitzer handled the majority of snaps at left guard for the team during its 2020 division title run.

Washington still has a hole at left tackle, but with Flowers, Schweitzer, Brandon Scherff, Saahdiq Charles, Wes Martin and Keith Ismael, Washington coach Ron Rivera can feel confident in his interior situation.

Scherff is signed to the franchise tag for 2021, while Flowers and Schweitzer both have two years remaining on their respective contracts.